System of a Down to Premiere ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ Video During Livestream

System of a Down will premiere a music video for their single “Genocidal Humanoidz” as part of a livestream event that will raise funds for rehabilitation efforts for Armenian soldiers suffering from traumatic injuries.

The livestream will launch at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Jan. 30, and will begin with interviews with guests including Armenia Fund USA rep Maria Mehranian, Armenian-American musician Sebu Simonian, along with Harvard clinician Dr. Lilit Garibyan, who leads “Face Of Angel,” a charity that aims to provide medical scar laser treatments to soldiers with burn and trauma scars.

The tune follows System of a Down’s release of their “Protect the Land” single. Between the two songs, the band have raised $600,000 for the Armenian Fund. This is their first new material since 2005’s Hypnotize and Mesmerize.

SOAD, who have been at odds over American politics, recently spoke about the group’s internal philosophical differences, with Shavo Odadjian telling Apple Music, “As long as we’re all still alive, we’re going to be the unit that we are.”

Just a few days ago, in a post on his Facebook page, singer Serj Tankian said of Donald Trump that he’d “Never seen a president suck so much cock.”

In other news, Tankian, collaborating with fellow politically active rocker Tom Morello, recently shared “Natural’s Not In It,” the first single off the forthcoming Gang of Four tribute album. The two-set tribute, The Problems of Leisure, arrives May 15.