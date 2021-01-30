News \
SOPHIE, Avant-Pop Producer, Dies at 34
Artist slipped and fell at her home in Greece
SOPHIE, the pioneering Scottish producer who blended electronic and avant-pop music who worked with the likes of Madonna, Charli XCX and Vince Staples, has died at the age of 34. According to a statement obtained by NPR, the producer died following an accident in Athens, Greece, where she was living.
“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident,” the statement reads.
SOPHIE’s label, Transgressive and Future Classic, also confirmed the news in a statement of its own
“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time,” the statement from Transgressive and Future Classic said.
SOPHIE was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Sept. 17, 1986. She started performing music when she was very young and emerged on the European club scene at the beginning of the last decade, with her debut single, “Nothing More to Say” and “Bipp” coming in 2013. SOPHIE’s breakthrough came in 2014 with the release of singles “Lemonade”/“Hard” and “Hey QT,” where she joined forces with producer A.G. Cook and singer Hayden Dunham.
Even with her success, SOPHIE preferred to remain anonymous. After years of not showing her face, SOPHIE finally appeared for the first time on 2017’s “It’s Okay to Cry” video. The song hailed from SOPHIE’s Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides album, which was also nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Dance/Electronic Album.
In addition to Madonna, Charli XCX (she produced the VROOM VROOM EP) and Staples, SOPHIE worked with a lengthy list of luminaries including Camila Cabello, Cashmere Cat and Shygirl.
SOPHIE’s 2015 singles compilation PRODUCT was on our list of the best albums of the 2010s.
Tributes came in from across the music world once news of SOPHIE’s death was revealed. See them below.