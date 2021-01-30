SOPHIE, Avant-Pop Producer, Dies at 34

SOPHIE, the pioneering Scottish producer who blended electronic and avant-pop music who worked with the likes of Madonna, Charli XCX and Vince Staples, has died at the age of 34. According to a statement obtained by NPR, the producer died following an accident in Athens, Greece, where she was living.

“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident,” the statement reads.

SOPHIE’s label, Transgressive and Future Classic, also confirmed the news in a statement of its own

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time,” the statement from Transgressive and Future Classic said.

SOPHIE was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Sept. 17, 1986. She started performing music when she was very young and emerged on the European club scene at the beginning of the last decade, with her debut single, “Nothing More to Say” and “Bipp” coming in 2013. SOPHIE’s breakthrough came in 2014 with the release of singles “Lemonade”/“Hard” and “Hey QT,” where she joined forces with producer A.G. Cook and singer Hayden Dunham.

Even with her success, SOPHIE preferred to remain anonymous. After years of not showing her face, SOPHIE finally appeared for the first time on 2017’s “It’s Okay to Cry” video. The song hailed from SOPHIE’s Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides album, which was also nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

In addition to Madonna, Charli XCX (she produced the VROOM VROOM EP) and Staples, SOPHIE worked with a lengthy list of luminaries including Camila Cabello, Cashmere Cat and Shygirl.

SOPHIE’s 2015 singles compilation PRODUCT was on our list of the best albums of the 2010s.

Tributes came in from across the music world once news of SOPHIE’s death was revealed. See them below.

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ⁦@southbankcentre⁩ pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxx — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 30, 2021

Completely heartbreaking news … I'm just in a lost of words … RIP Sophie pic.twitter.com/k31cgqtijK — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. Unreal. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) January 30, 2021

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

Rest In Peace to SOPHIE. I found myself so consistently inspired by her and in awe of her production. Heartbroken to hear this — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.

Thank you Sophie Rest In Power!

You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

the loss of sophie is huge. she’s been at the forefront for a long time and we see her influence in every corner of music. if you’re not aware of what she has done then today is the day to listen to all her brilliant work. you’ll hear an artist who arrived before everyone else. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 30, 2021

what a privilege it was to share moments with u backstage at Pop 2 London 😔 thank u SOPHIE for everything pic.twitter.com/wZ5aNIwtlL — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

Sending all my love and prayers to SOPHIE’s family and friends 💜💙❤️💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/LTMuXIq4ec — Rita Ora ⚡️ (@RitaOra) January 30, 2021

-Damn man…rest in peace SOPHIE. This is so sad. I can’t believe this😢 — Jlin the Innovator aka The Drum Doctor (@Jlin_P) January 30, 2021

We lost a shining light.. at a loss for words, thank you SOPHIE. — ℵ (@nicolas___jaar) January 30, 2021

This SOPHIE news really sucks… aside from being a literal genius she was just a genuinely caring person. Rest easy my love 🦋 pic.twitter.com/HpLEl11cE9 — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) January 30, 2021

Thinking about the last time I saw Sophie in France. I remember her getting off stage as I was going on. She was wearing patent leather. I never remember what anyone was wearing but I remember that and how beautiful she was in every way. — THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE. sweetest, most genuine person. Can’t believe this — ryan (@ryanhemsworth) January 30, 2021

we lost a legend today — Berlinderella aka ACAB Doll (@LSDXOXO_) January 30, 2021

Devastated to hear about the passing of SOPHIE. Listening to BIPP for the first time was like being shot 1000 years into the future. Totally changed the face of electronic and pop music. RIP. — Squid (@squidbanduk) January 30, 2021

RIP Sophie 💔

heartbroken by the sad news.

I loved you & your music.

Sending love to her close friends and family. — Boys Noize (@boysnoize) January 30, 2021