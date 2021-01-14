Sia is back with a remix of “Hey Boy” that features Burna Boy, which comes from her forthcoming eighth studio album Music - Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture. She also shared the tracklist from the 14-cut release.

This single follows the release of other tunes, including the original version of “Hey Boy,” “Courage to Change,” “Together” and “Saved My Life.” This new effort will be the pop star’s follow-up to 2018’s collaboration album with Labrinth and Diplo.

The LP drops Feb. 12 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic. It comes with a feature film, which will have a special IMAX release next month. There will also be there a version of the soundtrack featuring the cast, including Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Watch the animated video for “Hey Boy” featuring Burna Boy below. You can also check out a one-minute teaser clip from the feature film here to hold you over. The film centers on a coming-of-age story interspersed with Sia’s new songs to tie it all together.

Sia unveiled the tracklist, below: