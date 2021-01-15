Run the Jewels Drop ‘ooh la la’ Remix With Santa Fe Klan and Mexican Institute of Sound

Run The Jewels shared a remix of “ooh la la” by Mexican Institute of Sound with an additional verse by Santa Fe Klan. The single picks up Cumbia and Mariachi influences in the remix.

Behind Mexican Institute of Sound is Camilo Lara, a Grammy-nominated artist and producer known for his work with Band of Horses and Norah Jones, along with remixes for Beck, Morrissey, Beastie Boys and more.

“Making the global dance floor a united, inclusive, banging space where everyone is welcome is the mission that connects me with RTJ,” Lara said in a statement. “Inviting Santa Fe Klan on this adventure was crucial: his voice brings together Guanajuato, Brooklyn, Ciudad de México, Atlanta. Turn it up and jump right in: ooh lalá, papá … ooh lalá!”

Ángel Quezada, aka Sante Fe Klan, is a 21-year-old rapper whose latest release is titled Santa Cumbia,.

“At first, the rhythm inspired me without even understanding the lyrics, in music, there are no races and respect is the key,” Quezada said in a statement. “As soon as Camilo showed me the remix, I began to write and record it, and I am very grateful to those people who unite different languages and cultures.”

Check out the latest version of “ooh la la” featuring Santa Fe Klan and Mexican Institute of Sound below.

RTJ plan to expand their collaborations in Mexico throughout 2021, including upcoming remixes by Toy Selectah in February and Nick Hook featuring Mexican rap group Homegrown in March.

Run the Jewels were SPIN’s artist of the year for 2020, and you can read the exclusive interview here.

The duo most recently released a stop-motion video for “Walking in the Snow,” and prior to that, enlisted Royal Blood for “The Ground Below” remix.