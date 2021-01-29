Rob Zombie Shares ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’ Video

Rob Zombie, the king of kitschy-cool horror rock (and film), not to mention long titles, has released his second single, “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” from his upcoming seventh studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

The album arrives on March 12 on Nuclear Blast.

Zombie, who has been spending the lockdown on the East Coast, shared the album’s first song, “The Triumph of King Freak, on Halloween last year.

Zombie has become closely associated with the holiday — and films — since directing 2007’s Halloween, a remake/reimagining of the 1978 horror film of the same name and the ninth installment in the classic franchise.

The new LP features longtime guitarist John 5, who told Revolver magazine that the new Zombie record is “definitely the most musical — meaning there are a lot of different changes, and it’s very unorthodox how the structure is, you know? A very heavy, hooky Rob Zombie record.”

Check out the video “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” below.

Other stellar songs and titles on the upcoming album include “18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train,” which namechecks the Monkees and features harmonica and old-timey twangy guitar sounds.



Zombie’s last musical release was ASTRO-CREEP: 2000 LIVE, which was came out in 2018. Astro-Creep: 2000 was the final studio album by White Zombie and includes the hits “Electric Head, Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy),” “More Human Than Human,” and “Super-Charger Heaven.”