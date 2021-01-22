Q-Tip, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz Remember Hank Aaron: ‘Thank You King for Your Strength!’

Hank Aaron, the legendary baseball slugger who overtook Babe Ruth as baseball’s Home Run King, died on Friday at the age of 86. The Atlanta Braves outfielder, also known as Hammerin’ Hank, was a 25-time all-star, the 1957 National League MVP, a three-time Gold Glove winner and of course, a Hall of Famer.

Aaron’s impact, however, was felt most off the field. The subject of racism and death threats as he closed in Ruth’s record, Aaron handled himself with class and grace and proved to be a role model for all Americans.

The iconic moment Hank Aaron became the Home Run King 🙏⚾️ 📽️: @MLB pic.twitter.com/7rjMjFMc40 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 22, 2021

His iconic 755 home runs would stand until 2007 when Barry Bonds surpass him. Aaron remains Major League Baseball’s all-time leader in RBIs.

With so many musicians being baseball fans, the outpouring of tributes to Hammerin’ Hank poured in on Friday morning.

“Hank Aaron, my childhood baseball hero, has gone home. Watching him break Babe Ruth’s record for most home runs on television was a monumental moment. As a young black child, he inspired me to push for excellence. Rest easy Sir,” Lenny Kravitz wrote on Twitter.

“His dignity unsurpassed.The embodiment of Black Excellence before the term was conceived.He took the arrows,knives and venom of hatred and racism in stride without missing a step.Breaking records but never broken.King of baseball’s kingdom sans a crown,” MC Hammer, whose name was inspired by Aaron, tweeted.

RIP to the HOME RUN KING Henry “HANK” Aaron so many statistical achievements but most amazing he got abt 3k hate notes daily!

Thank you king for your strength🙏🏾l — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) January 22, 2021

When I was a kid, learning about Hank Aaron’s life and career meant learning for the first time that folks were still treated differently because of the color of their skin. Also it meant learning about an amount of dignity that I couldn’t possibly comprehend. #RIPHankAaron — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 22, 2021

Hank didn’t HAVE to behave the way he did. He was doing us a favor by being kind and gentle and humble. He was the best on earth at something, and he got death threats for it. He could’ve very understandably been bitter and mean but he did US a favor every single day. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron, my childhood baseball hero, has gone home. Watching him break Babe Ruth’s record for most home runs on television was a monumental moment. As a young black child, he inspired me to push for excellence. Rest easy Sir. pic.twitter.com/frco9tTIdV — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 22, 2021

Wow RIP Hank Aaron 😢 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 22, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of the great Hank Aaron. Dad and I spent many hours in my childhood years watching him play. This tweet of dad’s from 2012 says it all. – CD, Jr. pic.twitter.com/s6fj2SwXF1 — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 22, 2021

His dignity unsurpassed.The embodiment of Black Excellence before the term was conceived.He took the arrows,knives and venom of hatred and racism in stride without missing a step.Breaking records but never broken.King of baseball’s kingdom sans a crown. 👑 pic.twitter.com/5JcrByQ6wA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 22, 2021

A Kings Touch 👑

That gentle,warm,joyful smile and his heartfelt embrace of a little kid from East Oakland in a moment empowered and changed my life.Hank “The Hammer” Aaron smiled upon me.The love shown is forever appreciated.I am Hammer because he was “Hammering Hank Aaron” 🕊❤️ — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 22, 2021

Elegant, graceful and and one of the very best to play the game. Long live Henry Aaron. pic.twitter.com/0Tj1WvcFj5 — greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) January 22, 2021

R.I.P. to one of the undisputed GOAT. — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 22, 2021

I spent my years 2-7 in Cincinnati and even I- who was concerned chiefly with stuffed animals and barbies- knew Hank Aaron was one of the fixed stars in the firmament. RIP https://t.co/S458bzSOpa — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 22, 2021

A really life superhero has passed. Unparalleled courage on and off the field. THANKYOU and Rest In Peace #HankAaron pic.twitter.com/UYPFkq5jCO — Tom Morello (@tmorello) January 22, 2021

RIP Hammering Hank. Met him when I was a kid and he was a gent pic.twitter.com/b15wJ3BexF — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) January 22, 2021