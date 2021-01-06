New Music \

PJ Harvey Shares ‘This Mess We’re In’ Demo, Announces Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea Reissue

Demos for every track, including “A Place Called Home,” “Good Fortune” and “This is Love," are available on the "Demos" release

PJ Harvey 2000
CREDIT: Lex van Rossen/MAI/Redferns

