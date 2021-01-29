Guitar legend Peter Frampton shared a cover of Radiohead’s “Reckoner” off an all-instrumental collection of 10 covers, Frampton Forgets the Words, arriving April 23 via UMe.

The cleverly titled new studio album by The Peter Frampton Band sees covers of David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz and more.

“This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music. My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love,” Frampton explained in a statement. “These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too.”

It’s the follow up to his 2007 Grammy Award-winning instrumental album, Fingerprints.

Check out “Reckoner” below.

The upcoming album was co-produced by Frampton and created using his infamous 1954 Les Paul Phenix—which was lost in a plane crash in 1980 and recovered more than 30 years later.

Frampton Forgets the Words tracklisting:

1. If You Want Me To Stay

2. Reckoner

3. Dreamland

4. One More Heartache

5. Avalon

6. Isn’t It A Pity

7. I Don’t Know Why

8. Are You Gonna Go My Way

9. Loving The Alien

10. Maybe

Preorder the album here.