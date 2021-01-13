NOFX Share ‘Linewleum’ Video Featuring M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold

California punk progenitors NOFX shared a video for their song “‘Linewleum,” a clip featuring M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold. It’s the first single released from Single Album, which is due out Feb. 26 on Fat Wreck Chords.

Single Album is the band’s 14th full-length LP and contains 12 new tracks. It was recorded at Motor Studios in San Francisco with Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore (Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Teenage Bottlerocket).

“A song about not playing a song that’s not a hit song with a video about other bands covering the song! This is why I love punk rock writing punk songs. Rules out the door!” Fat Mike said of “Linewleum.”

“I have no idea why “Linoleum” is THE NOFX song that is covered by so many bands while other NOFX songs get hardly any attention,” Burkett continued. “‘Linoleum’ wasn’t a single, it had no video, it got no radio play, and most importantly, it didn’t even have a chorus!!! All popular songs have choruses! WTF! So, One night I stayed up till 4:00 am checking out all the different versions on YouTube. Watching hundreds of bands from over 28 countries (mostly Indonesia) doing “Linoleum” was a humbling experience for me.”

Check out the new video for the lead single “Linewleum” below.

The band seemed to have a relatively quiet 2020; the last time we heard from NOFX was in 2019 when they released a gun control benefit song after making a joke in poor taste about the 2017 Las Vegas shooting at a country music concert. In addition to the song, the group has tried to make amends following that moment.

Preorder Single Album here.