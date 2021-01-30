News \

Noel Gallagher Gives Brother Liam Rare Compliment, Calls ‘Songbird’ a ‘Perfect’ Track

“The ironic thing about that song is that he doesn’t even fucking play it now"

Katrina Nattress | January 30, 2021 - 3:00 pm
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis
CREDIT: Samir Hussein/Getty

Tags: liam gallagher, noel gallagher, oasis