Neil Young has long been outspoken about his disgust for outgoing President Donald Trump. But in a new message posted on his Neil Young Archives site, he expresses empathy for those who he says “have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons.”

He starts off by pointing out a woman who may or may not have been maced at the attempted insurrection last Wednesday and wrote that she “was one of thousands who have been carrying the feeling of being persecuted for their beliefs, their feeling that American power just didn’t care.”

The veteran rocker pointed the blame squarely on Trump.

“Resentment of the Democratic party among the insurrectionists at the Capitol was rampant. We don’t need this hate. We need discussion and solutions. Respect for one another’s beliefs. Not hatred,” he continued.

He also went on to point out the double standard between Black Lives Matter protestors and the rioters. “There is no place here for White Supremacy. People need each other to be truly free. Hatred will never find Freedom.”

The feud between Young and Trump run deep. Young sued the Trump campaign for unauthorized use of his songs and recently, the case was dropped. He also ripped Trump in a new version of “Looking for a Leader,” which was originally released on his 2006 album Living With War.

See Young’s full statement below.