Nandi Bushell Makes Live Loop of Led Zeppelin’s ‘The Immigrant Song’

Nandi Bushell’s back with another stellar cover, and this time she’s doing things a little differently. Instead of sharing a full performance of a song, she recorded herself making a loop of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” in celebration of Jimmy Page’s 77th birthday. Like always, she flawlessy executed drums, guitar, and an insane bass line.

In the video’s description, the 10-year-old said she first heard the song in School of Rock. Precious.

Watch her create the loop below.

Bushell said goodbye to 2020 with a sweet sing along accompanied by her family. “I wrote this song for you all and asked my family to jam it with me. I hope it puts a smile on your face even if its a little cheesy!” she wrote, thanking everyone for their support throughout the year.

And what a year it was for the young musician. Aside from the plethora of kickass covers she produced, Bushell also began dabbling in original music and gave us something to be happy about during this dark time with her epic drum battle against Dave Grohl.

For all these reasons and more, we named Bushell one of the 20 Most Interesting New Artists of 2020. See the full list here.