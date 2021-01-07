Miley Cyrus Shares New Song About Her Late Dog

In 2019, the Woolsey Fire took out large swaths of land in the greater Los Angeles area, stretching from Thousand Oaks to Malibu. Miley Cyrus was one of those victims who lost their homes. Also gone in the fire was unfinished music and instruments.

On Thursday, Cyrus shared a previously unheard song titled “Mary Jane 5EVR” about her late dog, Mary Jane. The piano ballad was accompanied by a video that featured private moments with Mary Jane.

“I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

The song was produced by Mike Will Made-It, Andrew Wyatt, and Emile Haynie.

Listen to the song and watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Cyrus released Plastic Hearts in November. You can read our review of the album here.