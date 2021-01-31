Machine Gun Kelly made his Saturday Night Live debut last night, with fellow first-timer John Krasinski acting as host. The rapper-turned-punk played “my ex’s best friend” and “lonely” off his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Watch the performances below.

Though he’s appeared in a number of films, MGK didn’t appear in any skits.

We chatted with MGK about his “unforgettable” pop-punk debut for our November cover story. “How shitty would it have been if I went in there and they were like, ‘It’s cool,’” he said in reference to playing new music for his label, Interscope. “I mean, a lot of things are cool. My breakfast was cool. I don’t want ‘cool’ I want unforgettable.”

He certainly seemed to accomplish his mission: Tickets to My Downfall scored MGK his first Billboard No. 1 album in its opening week and became the soundtrack to an accompanying short film, Downfalls High.

Next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live will see Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy host and Phoebe Bridgers will be the musical guest.