Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Nathaniel Rateliff to Perform on First SNL Episodes of 2021

John Krasinski, Dan Levy and Regina King to host

CREDIT: Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images, Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible (2) Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

