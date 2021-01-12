Members of Limp Bizkit, 311, The Used and More Cover Jane’s Addiction to Support Roadies

The Kings of Quarantine — the appropriately named collaboration between members of Mastodon and Slaves on Dope that covered Faith No More in October — are back with a collection of their friends for a brand new take on an old tune.

Whereas last time saw them collaborate with members of Korn, Anthrax, Refused and more, this month’s rendition of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” comes with the help of Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit), P-Nut (311), Bert McCracken (The Used), Tanner Wayne (In Flames), Louise Post (Veruca Salt) and Richard Patrick (Filter).

Is watching a variety of musicians record their parts in their homes or personal studios and then mix them all together into one semi-cohesive track as strange as it seems? Yes. Is it a fitting representation of where we’re at with the music industry when no one can perform live and many bands can’t even gather to record or write together? Absolutely. Plus, you’ve never really seen Wes Borland until you’ve seen him wearing a cowboy hat with a fake beach backdrop straight out of a Corona ad, and McCracken’s daughter’s air guitar skills really steal the show.

Regardless of how odd the scenario may be, it’s for a good cause. Proceeds from the Bandcamp purchases of the song will go to the Roadie Relief fund to help some of the crew members affected by the pandemic.

Check out the track below, and use the links above to donate to the cause if you’re feeling generous.