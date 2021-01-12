News \

Members of Limp Bizkit, 311, The Used and More Cover Jane’s Addiction to Support Roadies

The semi-supergroup put their own spin on "Mountain Song"

kings-of-quarantine-mountain-song
CREDIT: YouTube

Tags: 311, filter, in flames, Janes Addiction, kings of quarantine, Limp Bizkit, mastodon, slaves on dope, The Used, veruca salt