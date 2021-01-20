Lil Wayne Pardoned by Trump

On his literal last night in office, President Donald Trump unleashed more than 143 pardons that included notorious figures, close confidants, ardent supporters and some familiar faces. One of those was Lil Wayne.

Back in October, Lil Wayne was pictured at the White House with Trump and expressed his support for the president and his “platinum plan” at the time. It seems like whatever happened at that meeting paid off. In December, Weezy pled guilty to a federal weapons charge that stemmed from a December 2019 incident where federal authorities searched a private plane he was traveling to Miami on and found a gun in his luggage.

The rapper was charged in November with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and faces up to 10 years in jail. He had faced up to 10 years in jail as a convicted felon.

According to a release from the White House, the rapper was brought up for clemency by Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who described him as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.”

In 2009, the rapper pled guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Also receiving pardons were rapper Kodak Black, who was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document in 2019, and Death Row Records’ co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris who was serving 25 years to life for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking. According to the Daily Beast, none other than Snoop Dogg had been lobbying for this release.