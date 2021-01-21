Lil Wayne Celebrates Pardon With New Song, ‘Ain’t Got Time’

As you’ve probably heard, Lil Wayne was pardoned by Donald Trump, and of course, he is celebrating by releasing a new song, appropriately titled “Ain’t Got Time.”

The lyrics are fairly straightforward: “And that just don’t sit right / Living like I can’t die, fumble with me / FBI arrest me, why? / They can’t nail mе so they just screwin’ me.”

Lil Wayne was one of many last-minute pardons that occurred during Trump’s final night in office. In December, Weezy pled guilty to a federal weapons charge that stemmed from a December 2019 incident where federal authorities searched a private plane he was traveling on to Miami on and found a gun in his luggage.

The rapper was charged in November with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and faced up to 10 years in jail. In 2009, the rapper pled guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

It’s no wonder why Lil Wayne endorsed Trump back in October, saying that Trump “listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” Other notable pardons from Trump include Rapper Kodak Black and Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris.

Check out the tune below.