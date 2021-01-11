Nearly eight months after originally announcing her album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey is sharing its title track.

The new single is the second offering off the upcoming album, following “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” and is a tender piano ballad that was produced by Jack Antonoff.

You can listen to it below.

There’s also a video “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” arriving, which can you check out below.

In addition to the new track, Del Rey also shared the album’s artwork and tracklist via social media over the weekend, which you can see below along with a few other posts describing the album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

The singer detailed the new project back in September during a feature in Interview Magazine. “I’ve been really stressed about this album,” she confessed at the time. “From the top, we knew what Norman was. But with Chemtrails, it was like, ‘Is this new folk? Oh, god, are we going country?’ Now that it’s done I feel really good about it, and I think a defining moment for this album will be ‘White Dress/Waitress.’”

Chemtrails Over the Country Club is out on March 19. Preorder it here.