Killer Mike and Seth Meyers discussed the unprecedented raid on the U.S. capitol, with the Run the Jewels rapper calling the events of Jan. 6 “evil. It is I-didn’t-get-my-way-ism. I don’t encourage what we saw,” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night.

He added, “essentially, it is violence.”

The Atlanta-based rapper also shared his thoughts about the newly elected Democratic senators from his home state. On Rev. Raphael Warnock, a pastor and politician, Mike joked, “I’ll tell you one of the most beautiful things I saw. He ran a commercial holding a puppy. Because who could hate a person holding a puppy?”

“More genius, I thought,” Mike added, was an opposing campaign video which called Warnock a “radical socialist.”

Noting that he himself was not a member of any Abrahamic religions, Mike said, “the description of who [Warnock] was; anti-war, anti-imperialism, anti-authoritarianism… I was like, ‘I wonder if whoever put this commercial together realized they were describing Jesus. You’re describing a messiah than half this country believes in.’”

Mike said he was “very encouraged,” by Warnock’s election. “I’m not usually encouraged to see people from the clergy take the office.”

He added his two cents about the young senator-elect who was previously a documentary film producer and investigative journalist. “Jon Ossoff is a man of integrity. I believe he wants what’s best for his state and this country.”

Watch the full interview below.