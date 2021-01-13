For those eagerly awaiting the release of next month’s Little Oblivions from Julien Baker, the new single “Hardline” gives a taste of what’s to come. The 25-year-old songwriter’s latest features the kind of folksy and catchy catharsis fans have come to expect from her, alongside a stop-motion music video that looks to be a solid use of some quarantine free time.

With the album due out Feb. 26 (Matador Records), “Hardline” builds on the foundation put down by October’s first single, “Faith Healer.” As Little Oblivions’ first track, it also seems to appropriately set the mood for what people should expect from one of the generation’s best emotional indie rock songstresses.

Check out the video for “Hardline” below.

Baker also appeared on Seattle’s KEXP for a live session. In addition to performing her own songs, she covered Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days.” You can watch that below. The cover is performed at around the 43-minute mark.