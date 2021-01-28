News \

Juliana Hatfield Preps New Album, Shares First Single, ‘Mouthful of Blood’

“I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years"

Daniel Kohn | January 28, 2021 - 10:54 am
Juliana Hatfield
CREDIT: David Doobinin

Tags: juliana hatfield