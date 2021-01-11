New Music \
Jack White’s 2014 Detroit Theater Show to Be Released on Vinyl
Listen to "Missing Pieces" now
Jack White has been laying low for the better part of the past year, but his Third Man Records is dusting off a classic set for its latest Vault release.
The Detroit native’s 2014 show at the city’s Masonic Temple has long been one of his most revered. White performed 38 songs over the course of three-and-a-half hours that included wide-ranging covers of Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut” to Hank Williams’ “Ramblin Man.” The collection will be released on four 180-gram colored vinyl LPs, with a slipcase cover with custom printed photo inner sleeves and will include shots from the night by official tour photographer David Swanson.
Listen to “Missing Pieces” from that show by clicking here.
On top of that show, the set will include a seven-inch single of White’s October 2020 performance on Saturday Night Live, where he filled in for Morgan Wallen and paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen as well.
You can sign up for the limited release by clicking here, but you can only have until Jan. 31 to sign up.
See the full tracklisting below:
Jack White: Live At The Masonic Temple
1. Fell in Love with a Girl
2. Astro
3. The Big Three Killed My Baby
4. High Ball Stepper
5. Lazaretto
6. Missing Pieces
7. Just One Drink
8. Hotel Yorba
9. You Know That I Know
10. Love Interruption
11. Weep Themselves to Sleep
12. I Cut Like a Buffalo
13. Cannon
14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)
15. Icky Thump
16. Screwdriver
17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)
18. Apple Blossom
19. Three Women
20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
21. We’re Going To Be Friends
22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
23. Entitlement
24. Alone in My Home
25. Steady, As She Goes
26. Ball and Biscuit
27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
28. The Hardest Button to Button
29. Sixteen Saltines
30. Devils Haircut (Beck cover)
31. Hypocritical Kiss
32. That Black Bat Licorice
33. Would You Fight For My Love?
34. Blue Blood Blues
35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)
36. My Doorbell
37. I Fought Piranhas
38. Seven Nation Army
Saturday Night Live 7-inch single:
Don’t Hurt Yourself / Ball and Biscuit /
Jesus is Coming Soon (Blind Willie Johnson) / Lazaretto