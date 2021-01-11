Jack White’s 2014 Detroit Theater Show to Be Released on Vinyl

Jack White has been laying low for the better part of the past year, but his Third Man Records is dusting off a classic set for its latest Vault release.

The Detroit native’s 2014 show at the city’s Masonic Temple has long been one of his most revered. White performed 38 songs over the course of three-and-a-half hours that included wide-ranging covers of Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut” to Hank Williams’ “Ramblin Man.” The collection will be released on four 180-gram colored vinyl LPs, with a slipcase cover with custom printed photo inner sleeves and will include shots from the night by official tour photographer David Swanson.

CREDIT: Third Man Records

Listen to “Missing Pieces” from that show by clicking here.

On top of that show, the set will include a seven-inch single of White’s October 2020 performance on Saturday Night Live, where he filled in for Morgan Wallen and paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen as well.

You can sign up for the limited release by clicking here, but you can only have until Jan. 31 to sign up.

See the full tracklisting below:

Jack White: Live At The Masonic Temple

1. Fell in Love with a Girl

2. Astro

3. The Big Three Killed My Baby

4. High Ball Stepper

5. Lazaretto

6. Missing Pieces

7. Just One Drink

8. Hotel Yorba

9. You Know That I Know

10. Love Interruption

11. Weep Themselves to Sleep

12. I Cut Like a Buffalo

13. Cannon

14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)

15. Icky Thump

16. Screwdriver

17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)

18. Apple Blossom

19. Three Women

20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

21. We’re Going To Be Friends

22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

23. Entitlement

24. Alone in My Home

25. Steady, As She Goes

26. Ball and Biscuit

27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)

28. The Hardest Button to Button

29. Sixteen Saltines

30. Devils Haircut (Beck cover)

31. Hypocritical Kiss

32. That Black Bat Licorice

33. Would You Fight For My Love?

34. Blue Blood Blues

35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)

36. My Doorbell

37. I Fought Piranhas

38. Seven Nation Army

Saturday Night Live 7-inch single:

Don’t Hurt Yourself / Ball and Biscuit /

Jesus is Coming Soon (Blind Willie Johnson) / Lazaretto