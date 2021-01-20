Violent J, one half of Insane Clown Posse, is hitting back at The Atlantic, where an opinion piece about President Trump’s departure said the former leader was “the political equivalent of the Insane Clown Posse.”

The article, written by Graeme Wood, went on to say “It is ending in Juggalo style (some have called it “Trumpalo”), violently and pointlessly, with a handful of deaths, the smearing of various bodily fluids, and a riot on the way out.”

In texts to the Huffington Post, Violent J responded to Wood’s piece, saying “I can’t believe TheAtlantic.com would hire a writer, presumably for his expertise in journalism who’s that off the mark, as well as an editor for his or her fact checking abilities who obviously lives within a reality separate from our own when it comes to defining who Juggalos truly are and what they’re about…

“The truth is it fuckin’ hurts and [it’s] scary seeing professional adults acting like savage bullies… sad little bullshit like this makes me question the media in general and [lose] a little faith in just about [everything] I fuckin read!” he added in a follow-up text.

In 2017, Juggalos turned out in force for a protest in Washington, D.C. against the FBI calling the ICP fans a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” The protest allegedly drew a larger crowd than a competing pro-Trump rally that same day.

We spoke with the duo late last year to get an update on what they’ve been up to during and wokeness.