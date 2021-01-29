Hayley Williams Personally Delivers New Song ‘My Limb’ to a Fan’s House

It wasn’t just an ordinary evening stroll with her dog. Under a “wolf moon,” Hayley Williams snuck up to superfan Carly Butler’s Nashville home and slipped the unreleased song “My Limb” into her mailbox — and gave Butler permission to “leak” it.

The gobsmacked fan of the Paramore singer tweeted, “Did Hayley Williams drive to your house and drop off a candle and a CD with her new song on it or are you having a normal night.”

Williams chronicled the delivery on Instagram Stories video, joking that “Murder Postmates” was her new service. “Okay, we’re going to drop off a Sanctuary candle and a burnt copy of one of the songs to Carly in Nashville right now. I hope she doesn’t think I’m coming to murder her if she looks out her window at just the right time. Or I hope she does, I don’t know,” she added.

Williams noted that she dressed her dog appropriately for the stealth mission: “i made alf wear a cape for this shit. happy wolf moon.”

The lyrics on “My Limb” are delightfully macabre: “If you gotta amputate Don’t give me the tourniquet/ You wish that I would run away/ Sever what isn’t working/ But I let my body bleed out.”

Check out “My Limb” below, in an unofficial — but artist-sanctioned — video of the tune.

Williams’ most recent official release was Petals for Armor: Self Serenades, which came out in December.