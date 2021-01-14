Foo Fighters Release ‘Waiting on a War’

We’re less than a month away from the Foo Fighters releasing their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. Previously, Dave Grohl and company shared the experimental (by their standards) “Shame Shame” and the straight-up rocker “No Son of Mine.” Today (on Grohl’s 51st birthday no less), the band unveiled their latest Medicine at Midnight song “Waiting on a War.”

In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday, Grohl shared the song’s meaning.

“As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war,” he wrote. “I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.”

In a statement on Thursday, he expounded on that:

Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, “Daddy, is there going to be a war?” My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.

I wrote “Waiting on a War” that day. Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.

Listen to the song below.

The band will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, presumably to perform one of their new tunes.

Following an appearance on Saturday Night Live where they introduced the album, Dave Grohl and company have made the rounds ahead of the album’s release, appearing on The Late Show, where Grohl spoke about his drum battle with 10-year-old phenom Nandi Bushell.

Last month, Grohl also shared a story on Apple Radio about the time he did mushrooms at his mother’s holiday party.

Medicine at Midnight will be released on Feb. 5.