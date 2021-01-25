Foo Fighters to Perform First Headlining Show of 2021 on Their New SiriusXM Channel

An all-new live performance by the Foo Fighters will air on Feb. 5, to celebrate the launch of the lineup’s Medicine At Midnight album as well as a limited-engagement radio channel on SiriusXM.

The on-air concert, from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles, will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Kat Corbett and attended by a virtual audience of SiriusXM subscribers.

Additionally, as soon as Medicine At Midnight drops – at midnight on Feb. 5 [get it?]– the channel will broadcast the album in its entirety as a part of a track-by-track album special hosted by the band.

Limited engagement channel 105 launches Feb. 3, and will air for two months on live satellite and streaming platforms. The channel will feature special commentary from Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. Listeners can also expect to hear music from other artists, hand-picked by the band.

The channel will feature exclusive encores of Dave Grohl Presents Sound City, nine radio shows that feature Grohl discussing the music recorded at the iconic Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, including Nirvana’s Nevermind, which served as Grohl’s introduction to the iconic studio in 1991 when he was Nirvana’s drummer.

Additionally, beginning Feb. 5 on Pandora, Foo Fighters will take over three stations: Today’s Alternative, Today’s Hard Rock and Foo Fighters radio with a new listening mode called Backstage with Foo Fighters. Curated and hosted by the band, the mode will take listeners behind the scenes with new songs off Medicine At Midnight, other key tracks from the band and band members’ personal favorites.

Recently, Foo Fighters performed on Saturday Night Live and at the Celebrating America inauguration event for President Joe Biden.

Click here for information on Foo Fighters Radio.