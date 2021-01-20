Foo Fighters Perform ‘Times Like These’ at Celebrating America Concert

At the Celebrating America concert that took place on the night of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Foo Fighters performed a stirring version of “Times Like These,” which was similar to the one they performed on Saturday Night Live in November. That, as you may recall, was the day that Biden became president-elect.

Prior to the performance, Dave Grohl gave a shout-out to his mom and Dr. Jill Biden before dedicating the performance to the “unshakable teachers” and commended the work they’ve done during the pandemic.

Watch it below.

Foo Fighters shared a video for “Waiting on a War” on Tuesday, the latest single from Medicine at Midnight, their 10th studio album. Grohl and company performed the song live along with another new single, “No Son of Mine,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the frontman’s 52nd birthday.

And 2020 also found him collaborating on covers by Jewish musicians including the Beastie Boys, Peaches and the Knack for his Hanukkah Sessions; putting out the Times Like Those documentary; debuting a new single, and doing a musical battle with drum wunderkind Nandi Bushell.