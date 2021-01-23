Flaming Lips Successfully Perform First Space Bubble Concert

They officially pulled it off.

On Friday night, the Flaming Lips successfully performed the first of two space bubble concerts at Oklahoma City’s The Criterion after postponing the original dates due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The venue’s floor was filled with 100 bubbles, which could fit up to three people each, and every member of the band was suited up as well. Though unconventional in setup, the show was just what you’d expect from Wayne Coyne and company, filled with rainbows, confetti, and giant silver balloons that spelled out “FUCK YEAH OKLAHOMA CITY” and “FUCK YOU COVID-19.”

The Lips kicked off the night with “Race for the Prize” and curated a setlist filled with hits (“She Don’t Use Jelly,” “Feeling Yourself Disintegrate,” “Waitin’ for a Superman,” “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1,” “Do You Realize??”), a couple songs off their new album American Head (“Flowers of Neptune 6″ and “Will You Return / When You Come Down”) and a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find a Way.”

The second show is slated to go down tonight, and a film crew is documenting it all, so hopefully that footage will be released ASAP.

For now, see Coyne’s slew of posts from Night 1, as well as the full setlist, below.

The Flaming Lips Bubble Concert Night 1 Setlist (Jan. 22, 2021)

Race for the Prize Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1

Flowers of Neptune 6 (Live Debut)

True Love Will Find You in the End

She Don’t Use Jelly

Will You Return / When You Come Down

The Gash

All We Have Is Now

Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

There Should Be Unicorns

Are You a Hypnotist??

Waitin’ for a Superman

Do You Realize??

Coyne initially revealed the bubble idea to us in an interview back in September, which you can read here.