Fall Out Boy, James Taylor, Carole King and Ben Harper Highlight Biden Pre-Inauguration Concert

Joe Biden’s inauguration — which, despite everything, is happening — will be celebrated with some virtual music on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8pm ET. The lineup includes Carole King, will.i.am, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Michael Bivins, Ben Harper and AJR with Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing as hosts. The invitations — which circulated today — say there will also be appearances from Connie Britton, Kal Penn, Sophia Bush and Jamie Camil.

Fall Out Boy is somewhat of an obvious choice for this, considering Pete Wentz’s personal connection to Biden: “My parents met working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the 70s. To me he is a beacon of empathy, compassion and kindness. The times we live in call for a leader with these specific traits. Proud to call Joe Biden my president,” he said in an Instagram post. Shoutout to Biden for the existence of From Under the Cork Tree, I guess. Sophia Bush’s appearance is interesting as well, especially in the context of Fall Out Boy after the celebrities unexpectedly crossed paths in 2005 in a batch of classic episodes of One Tree Hill.

The tickets for the event are “pay what you want” with the money going toward inauguration programming. See Wentz’s Instagram post below.