News \

Fall Out Boy, James Taylor, Carole King and Ben Harper Highlight Biden Pre-Inauguration Concert

will.i.am, AJR and Michael Bivins also to perform at Jan. 17 event

BeFunky-collage-1-1610658203
CREDIT: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP, Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Tags: AJR, ben harper, carole king, fall out boy, james taylor, Michael Bivins, will.i.am