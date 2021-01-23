Eminem Prepares to (Literally) Fight His Demons in ‘Higher’ Video

Eminem premiered his “Higher” video on Saturday, ahead of the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 event. The black-and-white clip shows Shady preparing to fight his demons (literally), and is interspersed with real UFC footage. ESPN’s Michael Eaves and UFC chief Dana White make cameos midway through, during a mock interview with the rapper ahead of his battle.

“Higher” is featured on Eminem’s latest album, Music To Be Murdered By — Side B, which dropped last month. Watch the video below.

Eminem made the cut on several of our 35th Anniversary lists: he was named our 25th most influential artist of the past 35 years and The Marshall Mathers LP, which turned 20 last year, came in at No. 21 on our list of the 35 Best Albums of the Last 35 Years.