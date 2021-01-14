News \

Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and More to Play Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert

Tickets are on sale now for the Feb. 17 event

Phoebe-Bridgers-Brittany-Howard-Eddie-Vedder-1610644781
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for EB, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House, C Brandon/Redferns

Tags: Angelique Kidjo, Brittany Howard, Eddie Vedder, laurie anderson, Phoebe Bridgers, Tenzin Choegyal, Valerie June