Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and More to Play Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert

The 34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert announced this year’s lineup, and it includes Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Rubin Kodheli. The event will take place virtually—instead of its usual venue of Carnegie Hall—on Feb. 17 and will begin with a personal message from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Tickets are on sale, ranging from $25 to $50, and unique sponsor level cyber-tables start at $5,000. Information on all available packages is here. It will be streaming via Mandolin, a livestream site that has been aiding artists in the difficult task of connecting with fans during the pandemic.

Some past participants of Tibet House US Benefit Concert include Alabama Shakes, Patti Smith, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, The Flaming Lips, and Vampire Weekend. More acts for this year are still yet to be announced.

The event’s artistic director, Philip Glass, once again curated this year’s event.

Bridgers is a must-see after her massive 2020. The release of Punisher—which landed at #7 on our Albums of the Year list—was enough on its own, but she also churned out EPs, covers, and music videos.

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.