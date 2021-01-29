David Bowie Covers Laurie Anderson and Lou Reed on Latest Archival Release

The fourth show in David Bowie’s ongoing, comprehensive Brilliant Live Adventures will be Look At The Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97). The set features previously unreleased rarities, including a cover of Laurie Anderson’s “O Superman,” which the band played at their secret show as ‘The Tao Jones Index’ at the festival the previous day.

Recorded at The Phoenix Festival in Long Marston, England on July 20, 1997, it arrives Feb. 12 on double CD and triple vinyl, as limited one-run only pressings via Parlophone Records. There will also be special limited edition boxes for both vinyl and CD to house the full collection.

The albums and boxes will be available only via the David Bowie official store and the Rhino store. Each release is numbered 1 to 6 respectively on the CD and LP sleeve’s spines.

Look At The Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97),

Tracklisting CD 1

“Quicksand” (David Bowie)

“The Man Who Sold the World” (David Bowie)

“Driftin’ Blues” (Charles Brown/Eddie Williams/Johnny Moore)/The Jean Genie (David Bowie)

“I’m Afraid of Americans” (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

“Battle for Britain” (The Letter) (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels/Mark Plati)

“Fashion” (David Bowie)

“Seven Years in Tibet” (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

“Fame” (David Bowie/Carlos Alomar /John Lennon)

“Looking for Satellites” (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels/Mark Plati)

“Under Pressure” (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

CD 2

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson” (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Michael Garson/Sterling Campbell/Erdal Kizilcay/Reeves Gabrels)

“Scary Monsters” (and Super Creeps) (David Bowie)

“Hallo Spaceboy” (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

“Little Wonder” (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels/Mark Plati)

“Dead Man Walking” (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

“White Light/White Heat” (Lou Reed)

“O Superman” (Laurie Anderson)

“Stay” (David Bowie)

