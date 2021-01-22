Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Shows in Austin

Dave Chappelle tested positive for COVID-19 before his four-night run of shows at Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.

He canceled all those shows, and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

“Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic,” the statement read.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase. Chappelle and Rogan were photographed at the venue recently with Elon Musk and Grimes.

Over the summer, Chappelle had been performing remote shows near his Yellow Springs, Ohio, home, which included some controversial guests. Also last year, Chappelle released his latest comedy special, 8:46, that addressed the George Floyd murder among other issues. In November, Chappelle hosted the post-election episode of Saturday Night Live that featured the Foo Fighters as the musical guest.