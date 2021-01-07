DaBaby Arrested in Beverly Hills on Gun Charges

DaBaby was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. The rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, was released on $35,000 bond, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department tells SPIN.

According to the Beverly Hills Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Rodeo Dr. after store security called 911 on a group of male subjects walking southbound on Rodeo Drive. CBS LA notes that it was the Gucci store. At 4:45 pm, the group was detained and Kirk was arrested. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

He is set to appear on March 25, 2021, at the Airport Courthouse.

A rep for DaBaby didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment.