Members of Children of Bodom have announced that frontman/guitarist Alexi Laiho has passed away. After suffering from long-term health issues for years, he died in his home in Helsinki, Finland at 41 years old. Laiho was also known for his roles in Warmen, Sinergy, Kylähullut and The Local Band.

“We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel,” said his bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen. Children of Bodom was founded in 1993 with drummer Jaska Raatikainen. The group’s farewell concert occurred in December of 2019. Laiho then formed Bodom After Midnight, who will be releasing three songs and a music video posthumously.

1 of the most renowned guitarists in the world, Alexi Laiho, has passed away. More than 25 years of friendship. We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi’s music will live forever. — Children Of Bodom (@cobhc) January 4, 2021

Laiho’s sister stated: “We are all absolutely shocked and devastated. We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother’s funeral will take place privately.” Along with his sister, he is survived by his parents and his sister’s daughter.

Fans and peers are posting condolences. Testament’s Alex Skolnick praised Laiho’s “technically sophisticated solos.”