Beloved rock-pop stalwarts Cheap Trick have released a new single, “Light Up the Fire,” ahead of the lineup’s 20th studio album, In Another World, which arrives April 9. Produced by Julian Raymond, it’s Cheap Trick’s first new LP since 2017’s double-header of We’re All Alright! and Christmas Christmas.

A limited-edition picture disc of In Another World will be available exclusively via Target.

“This band is held together by music,” singer Robin Zander said in a statement. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

Check out “Light Up the Fire” below.

Pre-order here; all pre-orders receive an instant grat download of “Light Up The Fire.”

Cheap Trick, founded in Rockford, Illinois in 1974, has a spate of ubiquitous hits, including “California Man,” “Dream Police,” “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me,” and their #1 hit “The Flame.”

In Another World tracklist:

Track List:

Here Comes the Summer

Quit Waking Me Up

Another World

Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll

The Party

Final Days

So It Goes

Light Up the Fire

Passing Through

Here’s Looking At You

Another World reprise

I’ll See You Again

Gimme Some Truth

The quartet plan to hit the road this Spring to support the new album. Cheap Trick has North American and U.K. tour dates booked beginning April 21 in Canada.