A Day in the Life of… Charlie Houston

“I just want my songs to be super authentic and address shit that all young people deal with,” says 19-year-old genre-bending singer and songwriter Charlie Houston. Her five-track EP I Hate Spring (April 2021) is an irresistible blend of melodic guitar and pop-R&B vocals, mixed with a touch of electronica and poetic lyrics (intentionally sans pronouns). It’s a striking debut, an unguarded, ultra-personal tapestry—stories of heartbreak and struggle, sung in her soothing, signature voice. Her song “Calls​,​”​ tells the all-too-relatable tale of unwanted dissolution of a long-distance relationship; “19​​”​ was inspired by her battle with severe anxiety, the very issue that cut her studies at the Clive Davis Institute short. The result is living proof that braving your soul (combined with fresh uber-talent) can truly make something uniquely and unmistakably beautiful.



Read on to discover, in her own words, an intimate look at Charlie’s day.

Date January 5, 2021

Every day starts with COFFEE and water.

Breakfast consists of I’m currently at home with my family for the holidays and the only thing we seem to have for breakfast is Cheerios. But if I’m at my school I’d either be making avocado toast with an egg or oatmeal.

To get going I always Listen to some sort of music and put on a snazzy outfit.

I don’t feel dressed without Rings and shoes. I have no idea why, but I feel way more productive when I’m wearing shoes.

Currently working on New music.

But I’d really love to be Playing live shows abroad in Europe somewhere.

Book I’m reading I actually just started reading Sapiens which is a history of where humans came from. I’m super interested in the question of where the world came from so it seemed like a good book. So far I have learnt that there used to be such thing as a six-foot sloth.

CREDIT: Gaëlle Legrand

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be I can think of so many, but the two that come to mind now are either Continuum by John Mayer or The Divine Feminine by Mac Miller.

The perfect midday consists of If I’m in the studio definitely a walk to get coffee.

To help get through the day I need To spend some time just chilling playing the guitar and writing.

Not a day goes by without speaking to When I’m at school I live with 5 other girls so definitely them or when I’m at home, my dog.

My daydreams consist of Renting a yacht with all of my friends and family that has a massive speaker, disco ball and a vending machine that can create any meal imaginable.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I would wake up, eat eggs Benedict (favorite breakfast food) drink two cappuccinos, go to the studio all day and make some dope songs, then play a show in a general admission venue, then go out for drinks with friends.

Currently in love with Slippers, candles and wraps with cheese and salsa.

Hoping to make time to watch (movie/TV) The Lord of the Rings series because I’ve never seen it in its entirety.

To help get through the night I go over everything I did that day because I have this irrational fear of forgetting things so I feel like going through everything I did makes me think I’m actively remembering the day.

Bedtime Anywhere between 11 pm and the wee hours of the morning.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always What am I going to have for breakfast?