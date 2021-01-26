Cage the Elephant’s Daniel Tichenor’s ‘Bread & Roses Prep’ Playlist

Cage the Elephant have somehow avoided the livestream bug. So what does that mean? It means (obviously that they haven’t performed live since last March. However, the band is finally giving and will be performing, but for a good cause. This Saturday, Cage the Elephant will aim to raise funds for Breads & Roses, a nonprofit arts organization that produces free, live music and entertainment for folks in the Bay Area.

Ahead of the performance, the band’s bassist, Daniel Tichenor, is sharing a playlist of the songs that he’s been jamming to ahead of the livestream. Plenty of good songs to listen to on here. Here’s what he had to say about the upcoming event:

I made this playlist for our upcoming virtual benefit for Bread & Roses, a charity based in the Bay Area that produces free, live music and entertainment to underserved communities. We haven’t played a show since March, so I wanted to make a new playlist that included some of my latest favorite tunes, in addition to some classics. It’s an eclectic mix for sure that will get you in the mood for a rock show….See you Saturday!!”

You can grab tickets to the event here.

Listen to the eclectic playlist below.