Brandi Carlile Releases Soundgarden Collaboration on Streaming Services

Back in September, Brandi Carlile released A Rooster Says as part of Record Store Day 2020’s second drop. The 12″ LP includes versions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” recorded with Soundgarden’s surviving members; however, only those who were able to snag a physical copy were fortunate enough to hear the songs. Luckily for the rest of us, the singer-songwriter decided to end 2020 with a little surprise.

On New Year’s Eve, she made the two-song album available via streaming services. Listen to Carlile’s covers of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” below.

During an interview with Rolling Stone about the collaboration, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron praised Carlile’s cover of “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.”

“That was Brandi’s choice and it was a good one,” Cameron said at the time. “‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’ is one of Chris’ greatest songs, it has so much depth. It’s a colossus. Hearing Brandi and the twins completely rock the fuck out on that tune was amazing. I love how it turned out. Kim’s solo is pretty incredible too.”

“I assume that Brandi chose to record ‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’ because it’s a beautiful song that is accommodating of her vocal style,” Thayil added. “I’m really happy that she chose this song, because her interpretation is absolutely amazing. It’s beautifully emotive, floating and trippy. Her version sent shivers down my spine.”