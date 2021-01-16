Bow Wow Fans Get Mocked on Twitter for Attending Unsafe Concert in Houston

Bow Wow and his fans are getting absolutely roasted on Twitter after footage leaked of the rapper performing for a large, mostly unmasked crowd at Houston’s Cle’ Club Friday night. The event was part of a larger celebration for club promoter Larry Morrow’s birthday, which also featured a performance from Meek Mill and promises sets from Fabolous and Trey Songz, among others, throughout the weekend.

Though the event itself should be criticized for not following COVID-19 protocol while the virus continues to wreak havoc — especially in Houston, which saw 24,000 new cases on Friday alone — the Internet is taking aim at Bow Wow followers for risking their lives to see him perform.

Actor Zach Braff even got in on the action, tweeting “I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow.”

“Imagine having to tell your children that their grandparents aren’t alive because you gave them #COVID after attending a Bow Wow concert” wrote multimedia journalist David Leavitt.

Others didn’t find the clip as funny, with one Twitter user writing: “Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time. Selfish idiots.”

SPIN has reached out to Cle’ Club for comment about the crowd and their mask policy. See more reactions below.

I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow. https://t.co/xuPxBKKB1X — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 16, 2021

So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW??? BOW WOW? pic.twitter.com/7OjxHC7sxf — rιαɴ (@ratedRIAN) January 16, 2021

Bow Wow in two weeks: “I cant believe I’m sharing this but I tested positive for covid. I have *NO* idea how I got it. Stay safe. This virus is no joke!” https://t.co/DBixt6K5fX — Coronaldinho. 🇻🇨 (@FEELZ_____) January 16, 2021

imagine dying cus u wanted to see bow wow https://t.co/zHcGW4yhvW — ً (@workingoncrying) January 16, 2021

Covid joining Bow Wow on stage… pic.twitter.com/wXTimrZyit — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) January 16, 2021

These people went to the club IN A PLAGUE with no masks on TO SEE BOW WOW perform in 2021. 🥴🤧 https://t.co/wCGkGsRfyk — ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) January 16, 2021

Y’all risking your lives for Bow Wow ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VjwSsbiu8K — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) January 16, 2021

Imagine risking death in a deadly pandemic just to see…. Bow Wow, as many of us stay home to save others. https://t.co/q7ObNX1UDZ — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 16, 2021

Not y’all packed in the club to see Bow Wow pic.twitter.com/1yKEzafFy9 — Girl, fuck you💃🏾 (@jussbeneathme) January 16, 2021

Imagine having to tell your children that their grandparents aren’t alive because you gave them #COVID after attending a Bow Wow concert https://t.co/5IZWf2w3TA — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 16, 2021

God: Why are you at the pearly gates this early? Peanut & ‘em: uh, we got COVID after seeing Bow Wow and… God: Y’all died over Bow Wow? https://t.co/rkIHg4Ulp5 — Brother Nyght (@wondermann5) January 16, 2021

Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time. Selfish idiots. https://t.co/YWErnFp5CN — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) January 16, 2021