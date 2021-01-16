News \
Bow Wow Fans Get Mocked on Twitter for Attending Unsafe Concert in Houston
"imagine dying cus u wanted to see bow wow"
Bow Wow and his fans are getting absolutely roasted on Twitter after footage leaked of the rapper performing for a large, mostly unmasked crowd at Houston’s Cle’ Club Friday night. The event was part of a larger celebration for club promoter Larry Morrow’s birthday, which also featured a performance from Meek Mill and promises sets from Fabolous and Trey Songz, among others, throughout the weekend.
Though the event itself should be criticized for not following COVID-19 protocol while the virus continues to wreak havoc — especially in Houston, which saw 24,000 new cases on Friday alone — the Internet is taking aim at Bow Wow followers for risking their lives to see him perform.
Actor Zach Braff even got in on the action, tweeting “I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow.”
“Imagine having to tell your children that their grandparents aren’t alive because you gave them #COVID after attending a Bow Wow concert” wrote multimedia journalist David Leavitt.
Others didn’t find the clip as funny, with one Twitter user writing: “Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time. Selfish idiots.”
SPIN has reached out to Cle’ Club for comment about the crowd and their mask policy. See more reactions below.