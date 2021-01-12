She may still be just a teenager, but Billie Eilish’s 19 years will be chronicled in her first book, BILLIE EILISH, a visual narrative journey through her life. The book, featuring hundreds of never-before-seen photos from her childhood, on tour, and more, will be out May 11 in hardcover and e-book, along with an audio companion.

“I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do,” Eilish said in a statement.

Published simultaneously with the book will be a standalone audiobook of never-before-told stories and recollections from her personal life and career.

It will be released through Grand Central Publishing (GCP), a division of Hachette Book Group, and Wren & Rook (W&R), an imprint of Hachette UK, and the companies will publish the book in the U.S. and U.K. simultaneously. Preorder here.

Eilish, the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards, is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die.”

The singer/songwriter had a busy 2020, performing a cover of the Beatles’ “Something,” directing her “Therefore I Am Video,” and putting on her first-ever global live stream event, Where Do We Go?