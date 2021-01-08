After being spotted at the D.C. Riots where a group of insurgents stormed the Capitol, Ariel Pink has been dropped by his label, Mexican Summer.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” a tweet from the label said. See the tweet below.

According to several photos on social media that circulated on Wednesday night, including a photo taken in a hotel room and video captured by TFW No GF director Alex Lee Moyer, who was there, the trio were active participants in the mayhem in Washington, D.C. where a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as a Joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College results, which Joe Biden won by a 306-232 margin.

The announcement comes on the same day that President Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter. Pink has been an outspoken supporter of the president, which he expressed in tweets before and after the riots.

vote for trump — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) December 31, 2020