Listen to AFI’s Two New Singles, ‘Twisted Tongues’ and ‘Escape From Los Angeles’

AFI is back with their first new tunes since 2018’s The Missing Man EP ahead of the promised release of their upcoming album.

After teasing earlier this month that their 11th studio album would be released by the end of the year, the quartet made good on their guarantee of new music “soon” by releasing “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles” this morning.

The two tracks pick up where the band left off following 2017’s self-titled release (also known as The Blood Album) and the aforementioned EP from the following year, with Davey Havok and his longtime crew fusing some experimental new steps into the tried and true AFI formula. It’s no surprise given the band’s evolution from borderline hardcore punk in the ’90s all the way through the emo movement of the 2000s and now blossoming into one of the most distinct and recognizable sounds today.

Also celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band (still with two founding members and no one new added to the group since 1998), 2021 figures to be a big year for the legendary act — particularly after their festival-headlining plans of 2020 were interrupted by the pandemic.

Check out the new tracks below.