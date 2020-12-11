Willie Nelson to Release Frank Sinatra Covers Album

Well, if Bob Dylan could release three albums of Frank Sinatra covers, why can’t Willie Nelson release two? After taking on Ol’ Blue Eyes on 2018’s My Way, Nelson announced his second collection of Sinatra songs on what would have been his 105th birthday.

Titled That’s Life, after one of Sinatra’s signature songs, the album will feature 11 tracks from the 1950s and 1960s. The LP, produced by Buddy Cannon and Matt Rollings, was recorded in the same spirit as Stardust, Nelson’s 1978 album of pop standards. His first Sinatra tribute was the 2018 album My Way, which earned Willie the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Solo Album.

You can listen to the first single from That’s Life, “A Cottage for Sale,” below.

That’s Life will be released on Feb. 26, 2021 on Legacy Recordings. You can pre-order the album here.

See the tracklisting and when the songs were originally released below.

Nice Work If You Can Get It (Ira Gershwin & George Gershwin; Sinatra-Basie: An Historic Musical First, 1962)

Just In Time (Adolph Green, Jule Styne & Betty Comden; Come Dance With Me!, 1959)

A Cottage For Sale (Larry Conley & Willard Robison; No One Cares, 1959)

I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Cole Porter; Songs For Swingin’ Lovers!, 1956)

You Make Me Feel So Young (Josef Myrow & Mack Gordon; Songs For Swingin’ Lovers!, 1956)

I Won’t Dance – featuring Diana Krall (Jerome Kerr, Oscar Hammerstein II, Otto Harbach, Jimmy McHugh & Dorothy Fields; A Swingin’ Affair!, 1957)

That’s Life (Dean Kay & Kelly Gordon, That’s Life, 1966)

Luck Be A Lady (Frank Loesser; My Kind Of Broadway, 1965)

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (David Mann & Bob Hilliard; In The Wee Small Hours, 1955)

Learnin’ The Blues (Dolores Vicki Silvers; Session with Sinatra EP, single, 1955)

Lonesome Road (Nathaniel Shilkret & Gene Austin; A Swingin’ Affair!, 1957)