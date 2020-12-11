This week’s schedule on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream has been good (and it’ll be even better this afternoon when Bailey Bryan drops by), but we’re already here to get you excited for next week.

There’s a lot to share, so we’ll start off with the doubleheader of We the Commas and Anabel Englund on Monday followed by the incomparable David Davis on Tuesday. Wednesday is yet another rocking two-pack of the Dirty Nil and French Cassettes, and then we close the week with the fire-starters in Babygirl and multi-talented artist and model Maxine Ashley.

In case you get too caught up in the whirlwind to remember who’s streaming on any given day, our Twitter and Instagram will always keep you up to date. Plus, if you follow and/or subscribe on Twitch (you get a free subscription with Amazon Prime) you’ll get notified and much more on our channel itself. Either way, head to twitch.tv/spinmag at the times below.