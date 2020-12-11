Culture \
SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream Gets One More Full Week in Before the Holidays
So jam-packed with performances, you'll need the shortened weeks as a break
This week’s schedule on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream has been good (and it’ll be even better this afternoon when Bailey Bryan drops by), but we’re already here to get you excited for next week.
There’s a lot to share, so we’ll start off with the doubleheader of We the Commas and Anabel Englund on Monday followed by the incomparable David Davis on Tuesday. Wednesday is yet another rocking two-pack of the Dirty Nil and French Cassettes, and then we close the week with the fire-starters in Babygirl and multi-talented artist and model Maxine Ashley.
In case you get too caught up in the whirlwind to remember who’s streaming on any given day, our Twitter and Instagram will always keep you up to date. Plus, if you follow and/or subscribe on Twitch (you get a free subscription with Amazon Prime) you’ll get notified and much more on our channel itself. Either way, head to twitch.tv/spinmag at the times below.
- Monday, December 14 @ TBA PT / TBA ET – We the Commas
- Monday, December 14 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Anabel Englund
- Tuesday, December 15 @ 5pm PT / 8pm ET – David Davis
- Wednesday, December 16 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – The Dirty Nil
- Wednesday, December 16 @ 7pm PT / 10pm ET – French Cassettes
- Thursday, December 17 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Babygirl
- Friday, December 18 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Maxine Ashley