Watch Tom Petty’s New Video for ‘Something Could Happen’

A new video for Tom Petty’s “Something Could Happen” premiered during a one-hour livestream on the Tom Petty YouTube channel last night (12/8). It was directed by Warren Fu and features Lauren Cohan (of The Walking Dead fame).

The song is from Wildflowers & All The Rest, the beefed-up version of Petty’s 1994 album Wildflowers which was released in October. The livestream also featured new, behind-the-scenes footage from the “You Don’t Know How It Feels” video and included set commentary from director Phil Joanou and Petty himself.

Of directing “Something Could Happen,” Fu said in a statement that “looking back on Tom’s old music videos, it was obvious that he had a lot of fun with them and was not afraid to get a bit weird. I wanted to create another modern fairytale in the spirit of Tom’s music video for ‘Into The Great Wide Open.’”

To that end, Fu took care to maintain Petty’s artistic integrity, saying, “I think the message I was trying to convey is that all our experiences, the good the bad, the beautiful and the painful make us who we are, and we should embrace them. I feel like our message in this video is in line with his spirit.”

The poignant video has “Easter eggs” that reference previous Petty videos: The skywriting heart from ‘Free Fallin’,’ a crown for ‘It’s Good To Be King,’ a dog collar with an ‘R’ in a nod to Tom’s dog Ryder, and more.

“When Tom’s fans watch this video,” Fu said in the statement, “I hope they feel the same way I felt hearing the song for the first time: Something new, yet something nostalgic and familiar.”

Watch the clip below.