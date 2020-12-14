News \

The White Stripes Release 1999 Show to Raise Funds for Fair Fight Voter Participation Group

Along with 'Live at The 40 Watt' Performance comes two live clips from a "Saturday Night Live" appearance

Jack and Meg immediately after exiting the stage, 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, opening for Pavement, September 1999 CREDIT: Ben Blackwell

