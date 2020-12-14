The White Stripes Release 1999 Show to Raise Funds for Fair Fight Voter Participation Group

Carrying on with the celebration of their recently released Greatest Hits album, The White Stripes’ have made Live at The 40 Watt available for download on Bandcamp until Dec. 20 at midnight CT.

The 11-track collection, on Third Man Records, was recorded September 27, 1999, at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia. All Bandcamp proceeds will go to Fair Fight Action, a voter participation advocacy group that has been working to protect the rights of eligible voters in the Georgia runoff elections.

The band also re-released two Saturday Night Live performances of the songs “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground” and “We’re Going to Be Friends. They previously unveiled old live performance videos of the same tunes for a 2005 VH1 Sessions taping.

SPIN recently spoke with White Stripes archivist and Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell about the Greatest Hits album, and you can read that here.

You can watch the band’s SNL performances of “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground” and “We’re Going to Be Friends” below.