The Strokes Battle Robots on ‘The Adults Are Talking’ Video

The Strokes are not very good at sports, at least not in their new music video for “The Adults Are Talking.” The video is directed by Roman Coppola, who previously worked with the band on several clips from 2001’s Is This It.

In an intense game of baseball, the band is losing by 56 runs, which will happen if you stick to making catchy indie rock riffs instead of working out. The song is from this year’s The New Abnormal, their sixth studio album, and echoes the nostalgic sound of Is This It.

It’s probably not unexpected that they’re losing the game, as the opposing team is made up of robots.

However, The Strokes certainly do not strike out; The New Abnormal was just nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Album—up against Fontaines D.C., Sturgill Simpson, Michael Kiwanuka, and Grace Potter—which is surprisingly their first nomination.

They also launched a new pirate radio show ahead of the album, appropriately called Five Guys Talking About Things They Know Nothing About. Watch episode one here.

They performed “The Adults Are Talking” on SNL this past Halloween, along with “Bad Decisions.” It was their first time on the show in nearly a decade.