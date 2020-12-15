News \
St. Vincent Promises a ‘Tectonic Shift’ on Her Sixth Album, Due in Early 2021
Annie Clark says she was influenced by Stevie Wonder records from the early '70s and Sly and the Family Stone
St. Vincent’s new album, the follow-up to 2017’s MASSEDUCATION, is “locked and loaded,” ready for an early 2021 release, she revealed in a MOJO interview shared on Reddit. St. Vincent, born Annie Clark, joked to the British mag that, “I’m American so I will only use gun metaphors.”
She told the publication to expect a “tectonic shift” on the yet-to-be-titled LP.
“I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other — Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly and the Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”
Additionally, Clark said future tours would be more scaled-down affairs. “My last tour was a whole bunch of production and high-concept video and razzle-dazzle and I can’t go any further with that,” she says. “I’m going to come down and just play. I don’t think high-gloss sheen is going to be that resonant with people because it will feel very much ‘let them eat cake.'”
She also revealed a forthcoming film project with friend and Sleater-Kinney member Carrie Brownstein. “The Nowhere Inn” is a scripted “bonker meta-comedy horror narrative,” and should arrive by Summer.
Last month, St. Vincent covered “Piggy” from Nine Inch Nails’ The Downward Spiral in conjunction with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. She also appears on Gorillaz’s new album and recorded a MasterClass on songwriting this year.